Cincy Jungle picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread

This season, the Cincy Jungle staff will be making picks for every NFL game each week, so this will be your chance to see how wrong or right each writer is throughout the season.

We start the season off with the matchup many thought would happen in the Super Bowl last season: The Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have been one of the most popular Super Bowl picks for this season, but will they be able to ruin the Rams’ Week 1 celebration?

The Rams are currently 2.5-point underdogs at home, which seems crazy that a defending Super Bowl champ would be an underdog in its home opener. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The hype for Buffalo feels a bit out of control at this point. Not to say that the Bills aren’t a good team, but it is rare you see a contender pitched as an underdog at home, especially a team that is still very good and arguably better at certain spot than last season.

It feels like that hype has led to a ton of bets for Buffalo in this one, but can they actually cover? Check out our picks below.

Also, this will be used as tonight’s open thread, so come join the discussion in the comments section as the NFL finally makes its return!

And as always, Who Dey!