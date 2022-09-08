Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Trent Taylor pops up with hamstring injury

Interesting developments have popped up as the Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers inches closer.

Bengals backup slot receiver and put returner Trent Taylor was a limited participant during Thursday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. The injury likely occurred during practice, and it puts his status for Sunday up in the air.

If Taylor doesn’t practice tomorrow, Cincinnati will need to resort to their backup plan at punt returner. Rookie Kwamie Lassiter II is an option, as he can be elevated from the practice squad.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (Quad) missed practice again and he’s all but confirmed to be out for Sunday. As the fourth tight end, it wasn’t likely that Asiasi would even be active. Mitchell Wilcox (Ankle) will be if he can play. Wilcox was limited again.

As for the Steelers, their offensive line troubles might be getting worse. Starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor missed Thursday’s practice and is listed with a back injury. Okorafor practiced Wednesday and there was no mentioning of any injury during Pittsburgh’s media availability on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward didn’t practice, and his absence is designated as a coach’s decision. Heyward almost surely got a rest day. Defensive back Marcus Allen was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

