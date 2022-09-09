Football is back, and the Queen City’s Cincinnati Bengals will take the field Sunday at 1 pm ET inside Paycor Stadium, where they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals will largely be at full strength when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 1 matchup with just one player officially being ruled out in Devin Asiasi, while punt returner Trent Taylor is questionable to play, as is Mitchell Wilcox.

Thankfully, the offensive line does appear at full strength.

The Bengals beat Pittsburgh in both matchups last season by a combined 45 points, but the road team did add a new quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. They lost JuJu Smith-Schuster but still have a quality receiving corps.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance last season, the Bengals have lofty expectations. Their win total is just around double digits, and they may easily have the best receiving corps in the NFL.

However, they’ll have to battle a mean Pittsburgh defense line with a healthy T.J. Watt. Cameron Heyward was also on the injury report earlier in the week, and he’s set to play a large part in this battle.

Star wideout Diontae Johnson, who was limited with a shoulder injury, was able to go full on Friday and is good to go.

