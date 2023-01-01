Predict the outcome of Bills vs. Bengals

It is time. The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) host the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Monday night in a game that will all but determine who gets a first round bye and the number one seed.

Predictions for this game are all over the place, including a wild prediction from ESPN. According to this simulation, the Bengals will lose 37-9. You read that right.

ESPN put out a projection for all the games this week. Feel like they might be a tad off in the MNF game. pic.twitter.com/dfuUGHirFt — Nicholas Reid Maus (@ReidMausRadio) December 29, 2022

The only a way a blowout like that is happening is if Cincinnati completely falls apart and Joe Burrow becomes a turnover machine. But the Bengals quarterback has played in big games before and, needless to say, he’s always risen to the challenge.

Had the simulation predicted that the Bills would win by double digits and the Bengals would still put up points, that would’ve been more realistic. Quarterback Josh Allen is tough to bring down and capable of connecting deep with his receivers from anywhere on the field.

i looked up josh allen's most impressive throw this year according to zac taylor and holy shit pic.twitter.com/rLYAsBlNJY — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) December 28, 2022

But the chance of either team blowing out the other is low. Most believe this will be a close, one-score game, with many at the NFL Network predicting the Bengals will be victorious.

That’s actually a little surprising considering the Bills have been at the top of the NFL the entire season while the Bengals stormed to contention for the best record in the AFC recently, after ripping off seven straight. And it’s not like Buffalo is much cooler, as they have won six straight themselves.

So what do you think?

