Bengals fan confidence remains high ahead of matchup with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals are still the hottest team in the NFL right now as their win streak sits at 7 in a row following last Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots.

After an undefeated December, the Bengals kickoff their January slate with a Monday Night Football matchup against the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl as they get set to face the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately, the win over the Patriots didn’t come without a cost as the Bengals lost their starting right tackle La’el Collins to a season ending knee injury.

Despite the current winning streak and the undefeated month of December, the confidence of the fans has slipped just slightly dropping from 99% down to 96% confidence.

I am sure the second-half offensive performance against the Patriots, as well as the loss of Collins, contributed to the slight drop in confidence heading into arguably the biggest game of the season to this point.

However, the second half against the Buccaneers and the first half against the Patriots were two of the best halves of football we have seen the team play this season. With the other halves of those games have clear issues that are easily fixable.

The Bengals will have an opportunity to clinch the AFC North title this week with a Ravens loss to the Steelers and a Bengals win over the Bills.

If one or both of those things don’t happen, then the division rival matchup in Week 18 will be a battle to decide the 2022 division champions and which team will secure at least one home playoff game.