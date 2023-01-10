 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WATCH: Joe Burrow’s astonishing no-look pass

One of the QB’s best highlights of the year.

By Dadio Makdook
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow wasn’t happy with his performance against the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season, and that’s for good reason. He was uncharacteristically inaccurate on a number of deep and intermediate throws.

But he did have two of his best highlight plays of the year. One was an inspiring run on second and eight in the first quarter:

And the other was this pinpoint- accurate no-look throw that came after he evaded a pass rusher:

Overall, he finished with a subpar game though (25/42, 215 yards, 5.1 yards per attempt, one touchdown, zero interceptions, two sacks, QBR 23.5, QB rating 80.9), which will make it hard to make a case for him being MVP.

The worst part is, Burrow was on fire against the Buffalo Bills before the opponent couldn’t continue due to a scary injury. To put up big stats on Monday Night Football in a win over one of the top teams in the league would’ve given him a decent change.

So where does that leave us? How will voters view Burrow’s season as a whole? We discuss that in depth as well as preview the upcoming Wild Card rematch with the Ravens in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

