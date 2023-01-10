WATCH: Joe Burrow’s astonishing no-look pass

Joe Burrow wasn’t happy with his performance against the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season, and that’s for good reason. He was uncharacteristically inaccurate on a number of deep and intermediate throws.

Also, the #Bengals offensive players said they missed a lot of opportunities against the #Ravens Sunday. Here are some of the missed big plays: pic.twitter.com/HnabSxuBFq — Orange&Black Insider (@BengalsOBI) January 9, 2023

But he did have two of his best highlight plays of the year. One was an inspiring run on second and eight in the first quarter:

Me vs. Ravens fans in my mentions pic.twitter.com/j09E7IMM9v — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) January 9, 2023

And the other was this pinpoint- accurate no-look throw that came after he evaded a pass rusher:

This no-look pass from Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/UtGLsw26em — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) January 8, 2023

Joe Burrow no look pass pic.twitter.com/CnauiQ9ixW — Mike (@bengals_sans) January 10, 2023

Overall, he finished with a subpar game though (25/42, 215 yards, 5.1 yards per attempt, one touchdown, zero interceptions, two sacks, QBR 23.5, QB rating 80.9), which will make it hard to make a case for him being MVP.

The worst part is, Burrow was on fire against the Buffalo Bills before the opponent couldn’t continue due to a scary injury. To put up big stats on Monday Night Football in a win over one of the top teams in the league would’ve given him a decent change.

So where does that leave us? How will voters view Burrow’s season as a whole? We discuss that in depth as well as preview the upcoming Wild Card rematch with the Ravens in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: