Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Andrew Whitworth joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

Our huge week of shows on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel continues! Bengal Jim and his crew have a doozy of a guest this week, as they welcome in the incomparable Andrew Whitworth!

Big Whit will talk about his time in Cincy, the big clash this weekend and anything else the fans may want to ask! We’re excited to have him come on the show and spend some time with us on this special week!

Tune in live at 8 p.m. ET for the live recording, or catch it on your favorite audio streamer afterward!