Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Andrew Whitworth joins the show!

Our huge week of shows on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel continues! Bengal Jim and his crew have a doozy of a guest this week, as they welcome in the incomparable Andrew Whitworth!
Big Whit will talk about his time in Cincy, the big clash this weekend and anything else the fans may want to ask! We’re excited to have him come on the show and spend some time with us on this special week!
Tune in live at 8 p.m. ET for the live recording, or catch it on your favorite audio streamer afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...