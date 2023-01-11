Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants in Wild Card game

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear black jerseys, white pants, and orange socks against the Baltimore Ravens, just one week after wearing black jerseys, black pants, and orange socks against them.

The Bengals wore this combo in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and have not used it again since. That game was wild and strange, so head coach Zac Taylor probably isn’t attributing the loss to the uniform combo.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will wear all white: white jerseys, white pants, and white socks.

While our own Drew Garrison was hoping for the white color rush combo, he didn’t get his wish.

This was because of a strict rule.

Sad to report that someone in the building reached out to me to let me know a #WhiteBengal playoff game is out.



They wore white twice and orange once, so they’re maxed out on alternates and the rule says no playoff games.



We could always flip a coin for it? ‍♂️@NFL, you in? pic.twitter.com/9bKpwJknvd — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 10, 2023

So instead, the Bengals went with the black, white, orange combo mentioned above.

Reppin' the Joe special for the first round pic.twitter.com/xx6WEnfC3R — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 10, 2023

But what will actually happen on the field? We discuss that as well as quarterback Joe Burrow’s MVP chances in the preview of the game below:

