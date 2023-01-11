 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants in Wild Card game

The Ravens will wear all white.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear black jerseys, white pants, and orange socks against the Baltimore Ravens, just one week after wearing black jerseys, black pants, and orange socks against them.

The Bengals wore this combo in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and have not used it again since. That game was wild and strange, so head coach Zac Taylor probably isn’t attributing the loss to the uniform combo.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will wear all white: white jerseys, white pants, and white socks.

While our own Drew Garrison was hoping for the white color rush combo, he didn’t get his wish.

This was because of a strict rule.

So instead, the Bengals went with the black, white, orange combo mentioned above.

But what will actually happen on the field? We discuss that as well as quarterback Joe Burrow’s MVP chances in the preview of the game below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...