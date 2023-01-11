Special Interview with Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson

We’re pleased to be joined once again by one of the greatest Cincinnati Bengals players ever in Ken Anderson for a special sit-down. And, what timing, seeing as how the anniversary of “The Freezer Bowl” is this week, as is the Bengals’ big Wild Card matchup!

That iconic NFL game, the old AFC Central and current AFC North, as well as the Wild Card matchup will all be on tap. We’re also taking your questions for hm to answer!

Of course, all of it is in an effort to continue supporting the Ken Anderson Alliance! Ken Anderson Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation on a mission to build hope by creating groundbreaking LIVE, WORK and ENGAGE opportunities for adults with disabilities. With your help, the Ken Anderson Alliance can support meaningful connections for our most vulnerable community members.

On the episode:

-Memories on the Freezer Bowl (2:00)

-His thoughts on the mindset of the old AFC Central and current AFC North (10:50)

-Possible similarities between the 2022-2023 Bengals and the 1981-1982 squad (18:30)

-How to help out the Ken Anderson Alliance (22:20)

And more!