Lamar Jackson dealing with “extreme swelling,” unlikely to play vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens may be without their franchise QB for the sixth straight game, when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round on Sunday Night Football. While there was hope he’d be ready for the playoffs, it seems his injury just isn’t going away.

From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (PCL) faces an uphill battle to play vs. the #Bengals in their Wild Card game, per me and @MikeGarafolo. More uncertainty. … Meanwhile, Baltimore paid LB Roquan Smith on a 5-year, $100M deal. pic.twitter.com/85Nbo8AefH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

The issue with his knee at this point is described as “extreme swelling,” which has made him “pretty limited” at practice.

Lamar Jackson is still dealing with “extreme swelling” and remains “pretty limited,” a source tells @theScore. I’m told this has nothing to do with his contract either.@RapSheet reported Jackson’s facing an “uphill battle” to play. The #Ravens play at the #Bengals Sunday night. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 11, 2023

It will thus be a “surprise” if he’s able to practice in time.

Sources tell @RapSheet that #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson "faces an uphill battle" to play the #Bengals in the wildcard round.



It will be a "surprise" if he practices. pic.twitter.com/eMaY6gcFJP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2023

But, despite speculation, the tweet from Jordan Schultz above makes clear that Jackson is not trying to gain (or avoid losing) leverage for his upcoming contract, wherever he chooses to sign.

Nor is there indication here’s protesting Baltimore’s management team, which just gave a $100 million contract to linebacker Roquan Smith, as Jackson tweeted this shortly after the deal was done:

Unc you just snapped — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 10, 2023

Rather, it’s just one of those unfortunate situations. Regardless, Bengals defensive coordinator is preparing as if Jackson will be in there.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is speaking ahead of the playoff game Sunday.



Anarumo said the team is preparing as if Lamar Jackson is going to play this Sunday. Said both him and Tyler Huntley "present a challenge." — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 11, 2023

For what it’s worth, the DraftKings Sportsbook spread for this game opened as Bengals -5.5. It’s now grown to Bengals -7.5, so it seems the oddsmakers also believe there’s a very real, if not likely, chance that Jackson doesn’t play this week.

For a detailed analysis of Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, as well as a preview of the game, watch below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

So what do you think?