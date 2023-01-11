Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Lamar Jackson and Tee Higgins miss practice

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens head into Wild Card Weekend licking some wounds. Both teams have key players on the injury report, and their ability to get back on the field at a high level could be a swinging point.

The biggest name on the list for the Bengals in wide receiver Tee Higgins. Zac Taylor told reporters that Higgins was just sick. It was reported earlier in the week that Higgins apparently suffered a hip injury when he took a shot to his mid-section during last week’s game against the Ravens.

Right now, it appears rest is the best thing to get Higgins back towards playing shape. We will have to see how this progresses.

One player we can expect Cincinnati to be without is offensive guard Alex Cappa. He has been declared out for this week’s game after getting his ankle rolled up on late in this past Sunday’s game.

Today, Cappa was seen in a walking boot and riding on a scooter while helping coach the right side of the offensive line that suddenly has two new starters after La’el Collins also went down a few weeks ago.

Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt also popped up as limited with a groin injury. Hopefully, the team is just being cautious early in the week with the young player at a position the team is already thin at.

Baltimore was still without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the 16th straight practice. What was once viewed as only possibly a one to three week injury has lasted well beyond that at this point. PCL injuries just have that nature that you have to wait for your body to feel right. There isn’t any extra work or progress that can be shown.

We have seen some reports recently that it could be an “uphill battle” for Jackson to take the field on Sunday night, and this certainly supports that claim.

The Ravens also didn’t have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley throw a pass during the portion of practice open to the media. He reportedly is still dealing with tendinitis in his right (throwing) shoulder. Baltimore seems to be in a waiting game to see if either of these quarterbacks can be ready by this Sunday.

John Harbaugh did tell reporters that Huntley is trending toward being ready. Otherwise, we would likely see Anthony Brown start again for the Ravens.

Baltimore also once again gave many of their veteran players a day of rest leading up to another physical outing. The new named added to the list of note is Gus Edwards, who suffered a concussion during the game against Cincinnati.

Also, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and Marcus Peters (calf) were both limited. Peters missed this past Sunday with that same injury, but Humphrey is a new addition.

