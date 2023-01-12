Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be running it back at Paycor Stadium again this upcoming Sunday as part of Wild Card Weekend to kick off the NFL playoffs.

Last week, the Bengals played things pretty vanilla in the win on offense and defense, while the Ravens sat a bunch of key offensive players.

This week, we will see the real thing as it will be win-or-go-home. However, we still likely won’t see Lamar Jackson. He has missed a number of games with a PCL sprain, and it sounds like he’ll be out this week. That’s led to the DraftKings spread going from 5.5 opening odds for the Bengals to them now being 8.5-point favorites.

That bodes well for a Cincinnati defense that has played well to close out the season. The real game will likely be quarterback Joe Burrow facing what will probably be the toughest defense he could face the entire playoffs if they advance, especially with offensive line starters La’el Collins (ACL) and Alex Cappa (ankle) out for the playoffs. Cappa went down late in the Week 18 win over Baltimore, while Collins went down in the Week 16 win at New England.

The Bengals are littered with weapons, but the Ravens defense has defenders who can at least make it tough against any offense. Even then, a vanilla offense was a number of offensive plays that Burrow just missed this past Sunday. Who knows what they can do when they really open up the playbook.

Date/Time: Jan. 15th, 2022 at 1:00 or 8:15 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Ravens lead the all-time series 28-26

TV Channel: The game will air on NBC. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Mike Tirico (play-byplay), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV, or sign up for Peacock.Peacock

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play)

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the mid 30s with a chance of light precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are currently 8.5-point favorites, via DraftKings Sportsbook,