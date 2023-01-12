Bengals News (1/12): T.J Houshmandzadeh’s message

Joe Burrow On The Eve Of Another Postseason: 'These Moments Are Moments That You Remember'

It looks more and more like Burrow is not going to face Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the one-time NFL MVP who led the Ravens to an 8-4 start before he injured his knee and missed the last five games of the season. Jackson didn't practice Wednesday and his backup, Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was limited.

PFWA Names Karras As Media Cooperation Winner of 2022

The 29-year-old from Indianapolis, Ind., has been instrumental in Cincinnati's offensive success in 2022. Karras started all 16 games at center for a unit that ranked sixth in the NFL in offensive points per game. He was voted one of the team's captains. Karras also raised awareness for Village of Merici, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with independent living.

Quick Hits: Bengals Ruler Houshmandzadeh Brings Messages; Max Scouting; Lou On Lamar

"I had some people from (Baltimore) texting me, 'Why are you doing this against us?'" Houshmandzadeh said from California this week. ""I just told them, 'We're going to (win). But no hard feelings."

Bengals Roster Move: Draft Pick to Return To Practice

Anderson, a rookie out of the University of Toledo, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 2 with a hamstring injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Bengals' Joe Burrow on confidence - Can't play 'scared' and win

Whatever the description, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his self-belief is necessary when it comes to beating teams when the game is on the line. As Burrow prepares for his second playoff run in the NFL, Burrow said the preparation and inner confidence is necessary to become a successful quarterback.

Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Queen add fuel to Ravens vs. Bengals playoff fire

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Chase said Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was the only opponent “trying to do messy stuff” and that Smith’s hit after the play on him after a Ravens touchdown was intentional, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

'Stranger Things' cast member to perform national anthem at Bengals game Sunday

Aidan Fisher, who played the guitar body double for Eddie Munson during season four of the show, will show off his guitar skills and perform this Sunday's national anthem.

Around the league

NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?

One of my favorite statistical takeaways from this entire season is the clear improvement Joe Burrow has made in terms of not taking sacks. He’s still getting pressured at a high rate and he’s still been sacked 41 times, but that’s down 10 whole sacks from last season despite similar pressure rates. Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games of the season, with the Bengals starting out at 0-2. But since since Week 9, he's been sacked just 12 total times, with Cincy running off eight straight wins. According to my computer vision, Burrow ranks fifth in sack-avoidance rate, up from 14th in the metric a season ago. Part of what has changed is his efficiency in utilizing quick passes (those that get out of the quarterback's hand in 2.5 seconds or less). Burrow leads the NFL with 19 touchdowns on these throws, per NGS.

Former USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White, who played for Browns and Rams, dies at 64

"He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness ... wow!"

Super Bowl LVII dream matchups: Ranking the five clashes I'd most like to see in Arizona this February

A topsy-turvy 2022 regular season saw seven teams that didn't participate in the playoffs a year ago make the postseason field: Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

2022 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Chiefs, Browns, Eagles each deserve two spots

When you break the single-season record for offensive yards, it's pretty easy to explain why you're an All-Pro. Mahomes passed Drew Brees for the most all-time with 5,614 yards, reaching the total with 5,250 passing yards, 358 rushing yards and 6 receiving yards (via a completion to himself). So Mahomes didn't shatter the passing mark; this record will do. At this point, there are only two things that could keep Mahomes from taking this award annually: an injury, or a memorable season from another signal-caller. I could dive deeper into the numbers -- Mahomes finished with the best Next Gen Stats passer score (93) -- but it's not necessary.