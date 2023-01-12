Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Cam Taylor-Britt limited again, Lamar Jackson remains sidelined

Game day rapidly approaches for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, and it’s looking more likely that one starting quarterback will not play.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (PCL) did not practice Thursday while backup Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was limited for the second-straight day. All things point to Huntley getting the start for the fifth time since Jackson suffered his knee injury back in the beginning of December.

Fortunately, the Bengals have mostly good news to report. Tee Higgins returned from an illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s session and says he’s going 110 miles per hour. The speed limit in Cincinnati is usually 65 mph, so someone may want to let him know that.

Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) is practicing, but has been limited for two consecutive days now. If he plays Sunday—and there’s no reason not to expect that—he’ll likely be less than 100%. Alex Cappa (ankle) isn’t playing Sunday, but the team is required to continue listing him on the injury report.

The rest of Baltimore’s injury report is mainly positive. Running back Gus Edwards (concussion) is back practicing, and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and Marcus Peters (calf) were full participants after both were limited Wednesday. However, wide receiver Tylan Wallace popped up as limited with a hamstring, and backup center Trystan Colon missed practice with an illness.

Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes!