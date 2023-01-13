Rob Gronkowski keeps praising Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals, for the second-straight season, are in the NFL playoffs. And with Joe Burrow at the helm, the team and the city alike believe anything is possible.

Burrow has the Bengals riding an eight-game win streak. They’ll get Baltimore, for the third time this season and the second time in the past 14 days, in the Wild Card battle at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET.

The Bengals are heavy favorites, and former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski expects the third-year quarterback to put on a show in Cincinnati.

“He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars – it is not going to stop Joe Burrow,” the future Hall of Fame tight end said.

Gronk makes these claims in an appearance on “Up & Adams,” an ESPN show which features personality Kay Adams. He also said that the Bengals will be sending Baltimore packing which would be a welcome sight after a gritty Week 18 battle.

The Ravens aren’t getting much help back either as former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, while not ruled out yet, is said to have an “uphill battle” when it comes to playing Sunday.

Jackson, with a new contract on the line, may also not want to risk a potentially career-ending injury if he isn’t at 100%. While the Ravens opened around a 5.5-point underdog, the news on Jackson has plummeted their odds.

DraftKings now has them as 9.5-point underdogs, a huge drop since Sunday’s Wild Card announcements. Nonetheless, as Gronk said, this is Burrow’s world, and the Ravens are going to be living in it come Sunday.