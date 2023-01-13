Bengals News (1/13): Joe Mixon doubling down on confidence

Quick Hits: Bengals Fan Favorite Hurst Gets Magic Moment; Joe Mixon: “When The Lights Get Bigger, We Shine Brighter”; Brothers Hill Meet Again

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst agrees. You can’t make this stuff up. It was like he wrote the script for Sunday night (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 5) and the Wild Card Game. Hurst, the Ravens’ 2018 first-round draft they traded away, going against Baltimore at Paycor Stadium in the biggest game the AFC North rivals have ever played.

Bengals Roster Building In The Spotlight: How They Made A Max Move On O-Line

So you want to know how Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his staff have put together one of the most compete 1-53 rosters in the NFL? We give you the cutdown day waiver claim of right guard Max Scharping, making his first Bengals start in Sunday night’s (8:15-Cincinnati’s Channel 5) AFC Wild Card Game at Paycor Stadium.

How the Bengals are using last year’s Super Bowl run to kickstart an encore

It’s hard not to remember the magic this week as the Bengals return to the postseason, taking the first step in defending an improbable AFC crown on Sunday against Baltimore. The Bengals ran from last season for the vast majority of this year. The group remained mostly in tact, but comparing this fall to last winter felt dangerous.

Joe Mixon Doubles Down On ‘Big Dogs’ Statement: ‘It Can Be Bulletin Board Material For Anybody’

Around the League

Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB

Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

In uncommon fashion for the franchise, the New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

Jets owner Woody Johnson ‘absolutely’ willing to pay for veteran QB; no playoff mandate for 2023

The Jets are picking up the pieces from their second-half collapse and attempting to assemble a better product.

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable to face Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable to play in Saturday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Atlanta would be neutral site for Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

A potential AFC Championship Game between the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills and No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs would take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday.