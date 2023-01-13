Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Lamar Jackson officially OUT

Only one player for the Cincinnati Bengals has been declared out for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex Cappa (ankle), as expected, will not play in this weekend’s Wild Card matchup, and his status for the remainder of the playoffs is uncertain.

Cappa is the lone Bengal listed with an injury designation. Tee Higgins (illness) and Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) were full participants and are set to play Sunday.

On the other sideline, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (PCL) has officially been declared out for Sunday night. Jackson has not practiced in over a month, and just hasn’t healed enough to return.

Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a full participant Friday, but is listed as questionable on the injury report. The expectation is for Huntley to start, but Anthony Brown is available as well after the rookie made his first-career start last week vs. Cincinnati.

Jackson and Huntley make up half of the injury designations for Baltimore. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and Tylan Wallace (hamstring) have also been declared out. Everyone else for the purple and black are good to go.

