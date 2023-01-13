Cordell Volson earns First-Team All-Rookie honors

Cincinnati Bengals rookie starting offensive guard Cordell Volson has earned NFL All-Rookie First-Team honors from Sports Info Solutions.

Volson, who has started every game this season at guard, has been a key addition to a far improved Bengals offensive line from a year ago. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the team out of North Dakota State.

“A 4th-round pick out of North Dakota State,” Nathan Cooper of Sports Info Solutions wrote. “Volson started every game and played every snap at guard for the Bengals this season. His 26 Total Points were 3rd among rookie guards. He finished with a 2.6% blown block rate, but only a 1.2% blown block rate on run plays, which tied him for 9th-best among guards with at least 500 snaps played.”

Volson was the only Bengal rookie honored.

Here’s the Sports Info Solutions All-Rookie First Team that Volson was voted alongside:

