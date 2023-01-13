Cordell Volson earns First-Team All-Rookie honors

Cincinnati Bengals rookie starting offensive guard Cordell Volson has earned NFL All-Rookie First-Team honors from Sports Info Solutions.
Volson, who has started every game this season at guard, has been a key addition to a far improved Bengals offensive line from a year ago. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the team out of North Dakota State.
“A 4th-round pick out of North Dakota State,” Nathan Cooper of Sports Info Solutions wrote. “Volson started every game and played every snap at guard for the Bengals this season. His 26 Total Points were 3rd among rookie guards. He finished with a 2.6% blown block rate, but only a 1.2% blown block rate on run plays, which tied him for 9th-best among guards with at least 500 snaps played.”
Volson was the only Bengal rookie honored.
Here’s the Sports Info Solutions All-Rookie First Team that Volson was voted alongside:
Offense
- QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- RB: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
- RB: Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
- WR: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
- WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
- OT: Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks
- OT: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
- OG: Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers
- OG: Cordell Volson, Cincinnati Bengals
- C: Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
- DT: Perrion Winfrey, Cleveland Browns
- DE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- EDGE: Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars
- EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
- LB: Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
- LB: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars
- CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
- CB: Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- DB: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins
- S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
- S: Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Special Teams
- K: Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- P: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
- KR: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
