Bengals Reacts: Fans riding wave of confidence into playoffs

It’s time for another postseason run for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following their second straight AFC North championship, the Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for a Wild Card showdown. The Ravens’ quarterback situation has given the Bengals a huge advantage on paper, but divisional games have led to crazy outcomes for the Bengals this year, and nothing can be overlooked.

But optimism reigns supreme with the Bengals faithful nevertheless. The response to a 12-4 season, which has been done just four times in the 55 years of Bengals football, is incredibly positive. 98% of fans are confident in the direction of the club, according to the latest Bengals Reacts Survey.

Through the peaks and valleys from September to October, the Bengals have restored faith in the fanbase through a win streak that is tied for the longest in franchise history. And 54% of fans expect that to continue all the way into February.

That’s right, the majority of fans expect the Bengals to win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Who can blame ’em? This team is damn good and has hit their stride at the right time. Now it’s time to make it count.