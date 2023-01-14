Bengals News (1/14): Flip off

Germaine Pratt's All About The Ball Bengals Look To Swipe Another Super Bowl Run

There is "Mr. Clutch," and "Mr. Clutch It." Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is the latter when it comes to key turnovers.

Joe Mixon challenges NFL, Roger Goodell to coin toss over $13K fine for Week 18 TD celebration

"If it’s heads I’ll pay," the Bengals running back wrote on Twitter. "If it’s tails Roger [Goodell] pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati."

It is hoped the Bengals are about to start on another Super Bowl run with the team's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Around the League

Sean McVay tells Rams he's staying as coach

Sean McVay has told the Rams that he will remain the head coach in Los Angeles.

NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season

The 3% decrease in NFL viewership was not unexpected with "Thursday Night Football" moving from Fox and NFL Network to Amazon Prime Video.

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson to start wild-card game vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will start rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in Sunday's wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Friday.

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'

Aaron Rodgers﻿' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn't so sure.