Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tyler Huntley is active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their inactives for tonight’s Wild Card matchup.
For the Bengals, here is who will sit out tonight.
- OL Alex Cappa
- RB Chris Evans
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Devin Asiasi
- DE Jeff Gunter
- LB Keandre Jones
- DE Raymond Johnson III
The only player Cincinnati had ruled out was starting guard Alex Cappa, while the rest of the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play tonight.
Keandre Jones and Raymond Johnson were elevated from the practice squad but ultimately declared inactive.
For the Ravens, here are their inactives.
- QB Lamar Jackson
- RB Kenyan Drake
- DB Brandon Stephens
- CB Pepe Williams
- C Trystan Colon
- WR Binjimen Victor
- TE Charlie Kolar
The Ravens came into this game having already ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, backup guard Ben Cleveland, and backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace (has since been placed on IR), while backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was listed as questionable.
Huntley is active and will play. However, ESPN reported earlier today that Anthony Brown will also get snaps at quarterback tonight.
