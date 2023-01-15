 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tyler Huntley is active

Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will both reportedly play tonight.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their inactives for tonight’s Wild Card matchup.

For the Bengals, here is who will sit out tonight.

  • OL Alex Cappa
  • RB Chris Evans
  • CB Jalen Davis
  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • LB Keandre Jones
  • DE Raymond Johnson III

The only player Cincinnati had ruled out was starting guard Alex Cappa, while the rest of the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play tonight.

Keandre Jones and Raymond Johnson were elevated from the practice squad but ultimately declared inactive.

For the Ravens, here are their inactives.

  • QB Lamar Jackson
  • RB Kenyan Drake
  • DB Brandon Stephens
  • CB Pepe Williams
  • C Trystan Colon
  • WR Binjimen Victor
  • TE Charlie Kolar

The Ravens came into this game having already ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, backup guard Ben Cleveland, and backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace (has since been placed on IR), while backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was listed as questionable.

Huntley is active and will play. However, ESPN reported earlier today that Anthony Brown will also get snaps at quarterback tonight.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything to know for Wild Card Weekend

View all 29 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...