Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tyler Huntley is active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their inactives for tonight’s Wild Card matchup.

For the Bengals, here is who will sit out tonight.

OL Alex Cappa

RB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Jeff Gunter

LB Keandre Jones

DE Raymond Johnson III

The only player Cincinnati had ruled out was starting guard Alex Cappa, while the rest of the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play tonight.

Keandre Jones and Raymond Johnson were elevated from the practice squad but ultimately declared inactive.

For the Ravens, here are their inactives.

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Kenyan Drake

DB Brandon Stephens

CB Pepe Williams

C Trystan Colon

WR Binjimen Victor

TE Charlie Kolar

The Ravens came into this game having already ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, backup guard Ben Cleveland, and backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace (has since been placed on IR), while backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was listed as questionable.

Huntley is active and will play. However, ESPN reported earlier today that Anthony Brown will also get snaps at quarterback tonight.