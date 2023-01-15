Jonah Williams leaves Bengals vs. Ravens due to injury

UPDATE

The Cincinnati Bengals have declared Jonah Williams out.

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line can’t seem to catch a break.

Coming into the NFL Playoffs, Cincinnati had recently lost right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa to injuries. Collins is for sure out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, while Cappa is expected to miss the entire postseason due to an ankle injury.

So of course, in the Bengals’ Wild Card matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, another lineman went down with an injury.

This time, it was left tackle Jonah Williams, who was down on the field following Hayden Hurst’s second quarter catch and fumble.

After being examined by trainers on the field, Williams got up and walked to the medical tent without any assistance. Williams would eventually exit the tent and head to the locker room for further testing.

The Bengals have since announced Williams has a knee injury, and his return is questionable.

For now, it looks like Jackson Carman will be the left tackle.

We will update this story as more details come out.