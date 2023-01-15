Filed under: Bengals vs. Ravens second half The AFC North war continues. By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Jan 15, 2023, 9:34pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Bengals vs. Ravens second half Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The second half of the Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is set to get underway. Come join the fun in our second-half game chat!! Who Dey!!! In This Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything to know for Wild Card Weekend Joe Burrow sets Bengals all-time postseason completion record OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Ravens second half Jonah Williams leaves Bengals vs. Ravens due to injury View all 32 stories More From Cincy Jungle Joe Burrow sets Bengals all-time postseason completion record Jonah Williams leaves Bengals vs. Ravens due to injury OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Ravens first half Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tyler Huntley is active OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Ravens pregame Matchups to watch for in Bengals’ Wild Card game vs. Ravens Loading comments...
Loading comments...