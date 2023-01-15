Joe Burrow sets Bengals all-time postseason completion record

In just his fifth career postseason game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has set a team record.

During the Bengals Wild Card game matchup with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Burrow completed his 111th career postseason pass to pass Ken Anderson for the franchise record for completed passes.

Anderson played six postseason games, with the Bengals completing 110 passes. Those games came in 1973, 1975, three came in 1981 including Super Bowl 16, and one in 1982.

Joe Burrow just passed Ken Anderson with 111 postseason pass completions, the most in Bengals history. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 16, 2023

It took Burrow just five games to pass the franchise legend. He quarterbacked the Bengals to wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs last postseason and took a loss in Super Bowl 56 to the Los Angeles Rams before breaking the record in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend game against Baltimore.

Just three years into his NFL career, Burrow is already on his way to becoming an all-time Bengals great and figures to set several more franchise records over the years.

Here’s to hoping it continues for several more games in this postseason.

Joe Burrow is the 3rd Bengals player with a Pass and Rush TD in a playoff game, joining Boomer Esiason (1990 Wild Card vs the Oilers) and Ken Anderson (Super Bowl XVI vs the 49ers). pic.twitter.com/majhUTAW2q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2023

