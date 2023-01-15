 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions from Bengals’ thrilling playoff win over Ravens

For the second-straight season, the Bengals have won a playoff game.

The Cincinnati Bengals have done it again. For the second time this month, Cincinnati sent Baltimore home with a loss. Albeit the Ravens were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Bengals still took care of business, and that’s what matters most.

It was a gritty game to start with the Bengals' offense and Ravens' defense having jawing back and force and even a few penalties were added into the mix. Ja’Marr Chase, Marcus Peters, Roquan Smith, and it felt like everyone else was getting on the action.

Nonetheless, the game settled down, and the Bengals eventually tamed the Mark Andrews-led offense. Cincinnati took a 10-9 deficit into the half. It scored to make things 17-10 with Baltimore tying things up at 17.

The Bengals used a game-changing fumble recovery to seal the deal as the 98-yard touchdown by Sam Hubbard was ultimately the last points scored in the battle. They’ll now head to Buffalo for a rematch of their Week 17 battle with the Bills next weekend.

That said, let’s dive into a few of the best tweets from the Bengals’ Wild Card win.

Let’s just say things were gritty early on.

Injuries started to set in, and it certainly could’ve made a bigger difference than it did.

When you look back on this divisional battle, the Sam Hubbard 98-yard fumble recovery will be the game-changing play, and Twitter loved it.

Following up that touchdown was not easy, but Cincinnati didn’t have to score again to take care of business. Here are some post-game tweets from the Bengals' victory as well.

