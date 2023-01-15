Twitter reactions from Bengals’ thrilling playoff win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have done it again. For the second time this month, Cincinnati sent Baltimore home with a loss. Albeit the Ravens were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Bengals still took care of business, and that’s what matters most.

It was a gritty game to start with the Bengals' offense and Ravens' defense having jawing back and force and even a few penalties were added into the mix. Ja’Marr Chase, Marcus Peters, Roquan Smith, and it felt like everyone else was getting on the action.

Nonetheless, the game settled down, and the Bengals eventually tamed the Mark Andrews-led offense. Cincinnati took a 10-9 deficit into the half. It scored to make things 17-10 with Baltimore tying things up at 17.

The Bengals used a game-changing fumble recovery to seal the deal as the 98-yard touchdown by Sam Hubbard was ultimately the last points scored in the battle. They’ll now head to Buffalo for a rematch of their Week 17 battle with the Bills next weekend.

That said, let’s dive into a few of the best tweets from the Bengals’ Wild Card win.

Back in the Nati for the first round of playoffs, again! Brought a W last year, let’s get another one #WHODEY @Bengals — Jonathan India (@JonathanIndia) January 15, 2023

TJ Houshmandzadeh catches up with Joe Burrow in Bengals warmups Sunday night pic.twitter.com/RxSGYet78j — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 16, 2023

Another stellar light show by the Bengals pic.twitter.com/T283IWuplz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 16, 2023

Let’s just say things were gritty early on.

Umm Peter’s should be ejected — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 16, 2023

If Marcus Peters doesn't cool down, Chase is going to put up historic numbers just to spite him — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) January 16, 2023

Injuries started to set in, and it certainly could’ve made a bigger difference than it did.

The hits keep coming.



Jonah Williams down on the field in a lot of pain. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 16, 2023

Jackson Carman sits down with the starting offensive lineman.



He's likely about to play tackle for the first time in the NFL. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 16, 2023

Logan Wilson just asked Eli Apple if he’s OK.



Eli said, “I’m good.”#Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 16, 2023

Eli Apple is back out of the tunnel. He looks ready to enter the game. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 16, 2023

If the Bengals don’t lose tonight, which at this point is probably somewhat likely, you have to prepare to not be particularly mad at any players/coaches for them not making a run.



It’s just health, it happens to some contender every year — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) January 16, 2023

When you look back on this divisional battle, the Sam Hubbard 98-yard fumble recovery will be the game-changing play, and Twitter loved it.

Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD.



A 14-point swing.pic.twitter.com/5J88HykccP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

CINCINNATI’S OWN — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 16, 2023

I REPEAT, SAM HUBBARD TOUCHDOWN



98-YARD RETURN! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

Bengals defense has been playing with their hair on fire since the fumbler return TD.



I would like for the offense to do them a favor. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 16, 2023

Following up that touchdown was not easy, but Cincinnati didn’t have to score again to take care of business. Here are some post-game tweets from the Bengals' victory as well.

BENGALS ADVANCE TO THE DIVISIONAL ROUND. JOE BURROW DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/B2EHbnbvaG — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 16, 2023

AFC’s Final Four: Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

Every AFC North divisional game is essentially a street fight in a Walmart parking lot — Mike (@bengals_sans) January 16, 2023

Bengals get a week to tweak the offense to make up for the OL and they won't have to scrap with a division rival next time, which could mean fewer miscues by the defense. Crunch time to figure things out. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 16, 2023

During 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown:



"Oh shit, oh shit, oh shit, oh shit, oh shit, oh shi... (heavy breathing for 30 seconds)" https://t.co/xMSqrl5rZH — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 16, 2023

Father—

Victory! Our backs against the wall, Providence smiled upon us. We advance. Onward to glory.

—Joe — Col. Joseph Lee Burrow (@ColJoeBurrow) January 16, 2023

