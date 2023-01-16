Bengals vs. Bills time, TV channel and opening odds set

The Cincinnati Bengals will be travelling to Buffalo to take on the Bills next Sunday in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs. Game time is set for 3 pm ET on Sunday, January 22nd on CBS.

The Bengals have opened as 4-point underdogs against the Bills, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That isn’t surprising given Buffalo has the home-field advantage.

These two teams had their last game cut short following Damar Hamlin having a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Luckily, Hamlin has pulled through and is back home after being released from the hospital, and we can enjoy this as the great game it is set up to be.

These teams were 13 seconds and a coin flip away from facing each other in the AFC Championship last season before the Kansas City Chiefs knocked the Bills out. Now they will get the chance to face each other for that potential spot in a Super Bowl.

The Bills and Bengals both needed late defensive stands to win today, as the Bills held off the Miami Dolphins to escape with a 34-31 win, while the Bengals edged the Baltimore Ravens 24-17.

It should be one of the first great games between these great AFC teams for years to come.