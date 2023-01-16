J.K. Dobbins was big mad after Bengals beat Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals may have been 8.5-point favorites at game time, but they got all they could handle and then some from the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being without Lamar Jackson and starting a banged-up Tyler Huntley, the Ravens ran 12 more plays than the Bengals (66-54) and gained 130 more offensive yards (364-234), but it was the home team that came away with a 24-17 victory.

A big part of the Ravens’ offensive success was running back J.K. Dobbins, who finished with a game-high 105 yards from scrimmage, including 13 runs for 62 yards and four grabs for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Dobbins’ success seemingly every time he touched the ball, he still got essentially a 50-50 split with Gus Edwards, who ran for 39 yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for 13 yards.

And then there was the controversial 3rd-&-Goal Tyler Huntley QB sneak at the goal line that was fumbled and returned for the game-winning touchdown by Sam Hubbard.

Why Baltimore ran a QB sneak at the 1-yard line on 3rd down instead of hanging it off to Dobbins is anyone’s guess, but the Bengals were a big benefactor from the red-zone gaffe. And their season will continue for at least one more week, while the Ravens’ season has come to an end.

After the game, Dobbins made it clear he was quite upset over how the offensive game plan unfolded.

J.K. Dobbins said he’s tired of not getting the ball, tired of being held back. Said Huntley should have never been in that position on sneak. And then he added, “If we would’ve had Lamar, we would’ve won, too.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 16, 2023

He made some good points that Baltimore thankfully didn’t seem to agree with.