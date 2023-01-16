Bengals radio call of Sam Hubbard’s historic touchdown in playoff win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on in the NFL Playoffs!

While things looked grim at times, the Bengals did just enough to score a 24-17 Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The game was effectively won on a Tyler Huntley goal-line fumble caused by Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson stuffing Huntley just centimeters short of a possible game-winner for Baltimore.

Sam Hubbard then returned the fumble for an NFL playoff-record 98-yard return touchdown, which proved to be the difference in Cincinnati’s seven-point win.

Listen to the Bengals radio call from Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham below!

Sam Hubbard on his 98-yard game-winning TD: "You can't replicate a feeling like that in life." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/KDTbihg9TF — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2023

Sam Hubbard was born in Cincinnati.



At one point he was committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse, but he decided to play football at Ohio State.



He was drafted by Cincinnati in 2018.



Tonight, in front of his hometown, he ripped off the longest fumble return in NFL playoff history. pic.twitter.com/3gws4OX3nl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 16, 2023

