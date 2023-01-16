 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals radio call of Sam Hubbard’s historic touchdown in playoff win over Ravens

Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt team up for one of the biggest plays in Bengals history.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on in the NFL Playoffs!

While things looked grim at times, the Bengals did just enough to score a 24-17 Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The game was effectively won on a Tyler Huntley goal-line fumble caused by Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson stuffing Huntley just centimeters short of a possible game-winner for Baltimore.

Sam Hubbard then returned the fumble for an NFL playoff-record 98-yard return touchdown, which proved to be the difference in Cincinnati’s seven-point win.

Listen to the Bengals radio call from Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham below!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything to know for Wild Card Weekend

View all 38 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...