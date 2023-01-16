Where does Sam Hubbard’s fumble return for a TD rank in Bengals history?

In case you missed it, with the game tied at 17 and under 12 minutes remaining in a Wild Card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, Logan Wilson shoved the football out of quarterback Tyler Huntley’s hands on a QB sneak over the top. Sam Hubbard picked up the loose ball and took it home.

The crowd erupted in a way it’s only done on a handful of occasions.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️



That score ended up being the difference in a physical and tolling game. But where does it rank in Cincinnati’s franchise history?

Well, just last year, Germaine Pratt sealed the Bengals’ first postseason win in over three decades.

In that same playoff run, Jessie Bates tipped a pass from Patrick Mahomes intended for Tyreek Hill in overtime. Safety Vonn Bell picked it off, and the Bengals’ offense marched down the field for a field goal that sent them to the Super Bowl.

VONN BELL INTERCEPTANDO PATRICK MAHOMES! pic.twitter.com/AD38tI2VhL — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 30, 2022

And there are probably about 10 other plays that could contend for best Bengals moment ever just from that run. But we’ll try to mix things up.

Before the Joe Burrow Bengals, there were the Sam Wyche Bengals, who similarly changed the entire culture (for a short period of time) in Cincinnati. And who can forget Stanford Jennings’ 93-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XXIII?

Okay, let’s get a regular season moment in here. How about when Corey Dillon broke the single-game rushing record against a good Denver Broncos run defense and no help from the passing game?

Corey Dillon



2000 Cincinnati #Bengals CD surpasses Walter Payton's single-game rushing record with 278 yards against #Broncos in 2000.#CincinnatiFootballHistory pic.twitter.com/F5lbF2ObFY — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) February 20, 2022

We’ll leave the rest to you. Share your thoughts below:

Poll What’s the greatest moment in Bengals history? Hubbard scores on fumble recovery vs. Ravens in ‘23 Wild Card round

Bates tips ball to Bell for OT interception in ‘22 AFCCG

Pratt picks off Derek Carr to end ‘23 Wild Card game

Jennings’ 93-yard return in Super Bowl XXIII

Dillon runs for 278 yards

Other (share in comments) vote view results 39% Hubbard scores on fumble recovery vs. Ravens in ‘23 Wild Card round (119 votes)

28% Bates tips ball to Bell for OT interception in ‘22 AFCCG (88 votes)

13% Pratt picks off Derek Carr to end ‘23 Wild Card game (42 votes)

9% Jennings’ 93-yard return in Super Bowl XXIII (28 votes)

7% Dillon runs for 278 yards (23 votes)

1% Other (share in comments) (4 votes) 304 votes total Vote Now

