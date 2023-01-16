 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens were set to go for 2 had the Hail Mary been completed vs. Bengals

A Hail Mary could have knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs.

NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens were facing a 4th & 20 on the Cincinnati 27, when quarterback Tyler Huntley rolled back and threw up a prayer to the end zone. It was almost answered, but it eventually fell to the turf after James Proche was unable to haul in the deflected ball.

The Bengals won 24-17, and it was largely on the back of a 98-yard Sam Hubbard fumble recovery touchdown that broke the 17-all split in the fourth quarter.

That was the play of the game, but had Huntley’s throw been completed, it could have led to the Bengals being knocked out of the NFL Playoffs, as the Ravens were set to go for the kill if they scored on the Hail Mary.

Per FOX 19’s Jeremy Ranch, the Ravens were set to go for two if they had scored in the closing seconds. Thankfully, they weren’t given that chance.

The Bengals and Ravens were within a point at half and then tied entering the fourth quarter. Despite an 8.5-point spread which signified sportsbooks thought a more definite outcome for Cincinnati was set to happen, the Ravens kept things close.

At the end of the day, Cincinnati came out on top and will head to Buffalo next weekend.

