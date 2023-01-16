 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andrew Whitworth reiterates he will not come out of retirement to join Bengals

Oh what could have been...

By Drew S Garrison
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line took yet another hit on Sunday night in the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, when starting left tackle Jonah Williams went down with a dislocated kneecap. Williams suffered the same injury against Baltimore in Week 5.

When starting right tackle La’el Collins went down with a knee injury, fans called for former Bengal left tackle Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement, after he did a podcast interview and alluded to being open to a return for a playoff run.

The calls for Whitworth got loud, but he eventually announced he’d stay off the field and stay home with his family.

When Williams went down, Whitworth’s name was brought up before the game even ended (this might be partially my fault.)

It wasn’t just me, though. Everyone from the local media to the national level was banging the table to get “Big Whit” back to Cincinnati in their time of need.

As it turns out, the Whitworth kids did just get some new Bengals gear recently...

With that said, the man himself has reiterated that he will be staying retired, citing his retirement legs.

Whitworth would be welcomed back to Cincinnati with open arms, but it is hard to blame a guy who gave as much of his life to the NFL as Whitworth did for staying retired and spending as much time as possible with his family.

We can still count on No. 77 to root the Bengals on in the NFL Playoffs, though!

