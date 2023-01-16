Andrew Whitworth reiterates he will not come out of retirement to join Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line took yet another hit on Sunday night in the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, when starting left tackle Jonah Williams went down with a dislocated kneecap. Williams suffered the same injury against Baltimore in Week 5.

When starting right tackle La’el Collins went down with a knee injury, fans called for former Bengal left tackle Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement, after he did a podcast interview and alluded to being open to a return for a playoff run.

The calls for Whitworth got loud, but he eventually announced he’d stay off the field and stay home with his family.

When Williams went down, Whitworth’s name was brought up before the game even ended (this might be partially my fault.)

Just saying, @AndrewWhitworth was a left tackle. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 16, 2023

It wasn’t just me, though. Everyone from the local media to the national level was banging the table to get “Big Whit” back to Cincinnati in their time of need.

WE WILL NOT BE IGNORED @ANDREWWHITWORTH!!



Your flight to Cincinnati is in T-Minus 11 hours! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/nYIB6z5TX9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 16, 2023

Gotta admire @JamesRapien determination in trying to get Andrew Whitworth back to Cincinnati. I did not mean to restart the crazy train @mrs_whit77 pic.twitter.com/czVwuwBtDp — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) January 16, 2023

As it turns out, the Whitworth kids did just get some new Bengals gear recently...

I didn’t think I could care about a football game without @AndrewWhitworth playing as much as I did last night And then waking up to this late Christmas surprise for the boys #whodey @EliseJesseTV https://t.co/LaHA437OX3 pic.twitter.com/mWh7k9Pq3w — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) January 16, 2023

With that said, the man himself has reiterated that he will be staying retired, citing his retirement legs.

I hear you Kay!

But as I told @PSchrags !

My heart and mind says yes!!

But these giraffe/skinny Jean legs say no thx!! https://t.co/Dr3XuKCHF3 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 16, 2023

Whitworth would be welcomed back to Cincinnati with open arms, but it is hard to blame a guy who gave as much of his life to the NFL as Whitworth did for staying retired and spending as much time as possible with his family.

We can still count on No. 77 to root the Bengals on in the NFL Playoffs, though!