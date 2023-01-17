Ja’Marr Chase has “nothing” to say about Marcus Peters and his antics

The Cincinnati Bengals sent the Baltimore Ravens home with a loss for the second-straight week. However, it wasn’t without hard hits and aggressive jawing, most notably by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

The featured matchup coming into the Wild Card battle was Peters against Ja’Marr Chase. It started early and continued throughout the game with Peters even being hit with a flag that helped continue a Bengals drive.

At one point, Peters appeared to punch Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Chase got the final laugh though as he ended with a game-high nine receptions and a game-high 84 receiving yards. He also scored the game’s first touchdown.

When asked about Peters though, Chase didn’t have much to say and clearly didn’t want to talk about the play of the former All-Pro corner.

Ask Ja'Marr Chase if he has a history with Marcus Peters: "Listen, I have nothing to say about that dude. Nothing." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 16, 2023

Thankfully, a 98-yard Sam Hubbard fumble recovery put the Bengals up 24-17, and that ended as the final score of the game to advance in the NFL Playoffs.

While the Ravens defense, as a whole, played well, Chase still got his own and made sure Peters knew about it along the way.