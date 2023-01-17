Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Austin Elmore joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

What a crazy outcome on Sunday night! The Baltimore Ravens put up an epic fight, but the Cincinnati Bengals prevailed and are heading to Buffalo to take on the vaunted Bills.

Helping Bengal Jim, Mark, Tom, Jamie and James break down the win and what’s ahead is local radio personality, Austin Elmore. He can be heard on 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 with the likes of Tony Pike and Mo Egger.

Also, SuperFan and BJAF pal “Tony da Tiger” stops by to give an amazing report on the charity donations raised at the tailgates and on the show! Everything kicks off live at 8:00 p.m. ET!