Bengals vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills finally get to play a game against each other.

Everyone knows the unfortunate event that took place with Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football in Week 17 between these teams. Focusing on the football aspects of this meeting, these teams haven’t met since 2019. That was before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow and had their shocking 2021 season, and the Bills saw Josh Allen ascend into being one of the brightest quarterbacks this league has.

These two teams are two of the best the league has to offer, and they were 13 seconds and a coin flip from competing for a trip to the Super Bowl last year before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got in the way of that.

The thing is, we have seen three installments of Burrow and Cincinnati against Mahomes and Kansas City. We have seen Mahomes and Allen go at it quite a few times as well. We just don’t know how this part of the triangle matches up against each other. It is safe to say all three of these teams and quarterbacks will be seeing plenty of each other over their careers. They will also be competing with each other for opportunities at championships that will ultimately define their careers.

We saw a glimpse of this matchup on Monday Night Football where the Bengals went down quickly and scored before the Bills answered with a field goal. It is probably a mistake to try and glimpse anything from that night and compare it to what could happen this Sunday.

However, things we do know is that this Buffalo defense is not quite the Baltimore Ravens defense, but the Bengals’ offensive line is down Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and now left tackle Jonah Williams, which could help even that out a bit if Cincinnati can’t get something out of the running game.

On the other side, Allen will have his patience tested. One thing defensive coordinator Lou Anaroumo has done well is force opposing quarterbacks into turnovers. Last week, the Miami Dolphins decided to try and force the issue by trying to blitz Allen in key situations. He took advantage of that in order to escape with a win, but he also committed three turnovers.

Will Allen and the entire offense come to terms with having to move methodically down the field? We will have to see.

Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) No. 3 seed at Buffalo Bills (14-3) No. 2 seed

Date/Time: Jan. 22nd, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Series Leader: The Bills lead the all-time series 17-13

Weather: Overcast in the mid-30s with a chance of light precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are currently 5-point underdogs, via DraftKings Sportsbook