Bengals weekly awards in 24-17 Wild Card win over Ravens

What a thrilling playoff win for the Cincinnati Bengals. While they improved to 4-1 in the last two postseasons.

There were a number of great individual efforts and big plays in this one. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

With an ailing offensive line and going up against a sound Ravens defense, a major name of the game was in No. 9 taking care of the ball. Not only did he have zero turnovers, but he had two touchdowns—one running, one passing—and 99.6.

Ja’Marr Chase:

“Uno” had to grind through a tough Baltimore defense on Sunday night and had his moments. Chase had nine catches on 12 targets, with 84 yards and a score.

Logan Wilson:

The active linebacker had a forced fumble contribution, along with a team-high 10 tackles. He and Pratt are quickly becoming one of the best linebacker duos in the league.

Germaine Pratt:

While the Ravens had over 150 rushing yards, Pratt had more than one outstanding moment. He chipped in on the Tyler Huntley goal-line forced fumble and had an amazing pass defended earlier. Pratt also had eight total tackles

Sam Hubbard:

The veteran defensive end created one of the biggest plays in team history on Sunday night. After Pratt and Wilson forced the fumble of Tyler Huntley at the goal line, Hubbard took it 98 yards to the house. He also had four total tackles on the night.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Wild Card MVP? Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase

Logan Wilson

Germaine Pratt

Sam Hubbard

Other vote view results 3% Joe Burrow (2 votes)

3% Ja’Marr Chase (2 votes)

29% Logan Wilson (17 votes)

17% Germaine Pratt (10 votes)

44% Sam Hubbard (26 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 58 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Joe Mixon:

It was tough sledding for Mixon on Sunday night, but he had a couple of nice gains to help key drives. Mixon combined for 56 yards from scrimmage on 14 total carries.

Drue Chrisman:

While the young punter “out-kicked his coverage” at times, he also put Baltimore in precarious spots. He had a 50.3-yard average, as well as two of his three punts landing inside the Baltimore 20-yard line.

B.J. Hill:

As the year wore on, Hill made more and more big plays. He had five total tackles and a key sack in this one.

Akeem Davis-Gaither:

The utility linebacker came up with one of the plays of the night on Sunday. He had the big first-quarter interception and four total tackles.

Jessie Bates III:

Oddly enough, Bates’ best play of the day may have been one where Huntley had a big gain. He chased him down on a great hustle play to set up the big goal-line fumble. Bates had nine tackles, with one for a loss.

D.J. Reader:

Another week, another nomination for the big guy as an Unsung Hero. He just does a lot of the dirty work and while the stats won’t say it, he is such a key to this defense.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Unsung Hero of the Week? Joe Mixon

Drue Chrisman

B.J. Hill

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Jessie Bates III

D.J. Reader

Other vote view results 0% Joe Mixon (0 votes)

7% Drue Chrisman (3 votes)

15% B.J. Hill (6 votes)

30% Akeem Davis-Gaither (12 votes)

27% Jessie Bates III (11 votes)

20% D.J. Reader (8 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Akeem Davis-Gaither first quarter interception:

As mentioned, the young linebacker made a good play on a missed read by Huntley. This led to a key touchdown and an early 9-0 lead for the Bengals.

3D3U fire zone with Akeem Davis-Gaither as the curl-flat defender. Reads the QBs intentions and comes off the wheel to make the INT. Also what a pancake from Logan Wilson on Tyler Linderbaum. pic.twitter.com/d2YNJ2fr3J — Mike (@bengals_sans) January 16, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase 7-yard touchdown reception:

This one wasn’t filled with the gigantic plays by “Uno”, but some tough gains were notable. After taking a short pass from Burrow, Chase muscled his way through Patrick Queen and into the end zone to take that 9-0 lead from the Davis-Gaither interception.

Name a better duo than Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. #Bengals | #Ravens pic.twitter.com/OO24iw7bDv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 16, 2023

Joe Burrow 1-yard touchdown run:

Late in the third quarter, Cincinnati was staring at a one-point deficit. They moved down the field and Burrow squirted into the end zone after a completion to Hayden Hurst was called back to the one-yard line.

Logan Wilson/Germaine Pratt forced fumble and Sam Hubbard 98-yard touchdown run:

We don’t like to be biased here, but we think we know the winner. Pratt and Wilson volleyball spiked the football out of Huntley’s hands right before the goal line, and it flailed into the waiting arms for Hubbard. This ultimately became the deciding score.

Now we NEED a Joe Burrow vs. Sam Hubbard race to see who’s faster. #RuleTheJungle



: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/7M1hgzPb6C — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2023