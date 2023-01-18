Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Cappa and Williams out, Poyer and Phillips limited

The Cincinnati Bengals will head to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Let’s take a look at the first injury report for the two teams.

For Cincinnati, right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice. The expectation from head coach Zac Taylor is that they will both be “week to week,” so it would be a shock if either played Sunday.

Joining them as nonparticipants were cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest). Reader should be good to go, but Flowers will be one to watch as the week unfolds.

Full participants were cornerback Eli Apple (neck), defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder) and safety Michael Thomas (hamstring). Full participation to start the week bodes well for their chances to be ready to go in Buffalo.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen remains on the injury report for his right elbow, but he was a full participant in practice. He has dealt with the injury for most of the season, so we will be seeing him on Sunday.

Safety Jordan Poyer (knee), cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and nose tackle Jordan Phillips were among limited participants to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

You can see the full injury report here:

