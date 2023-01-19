Bengals will wear white in Buffalo

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants, and black socks when they face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

The Bengals are 3-0 in that combo, having beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 while wearing it.

Though it is now being reported that there will be light snow flurries in Orchard Park come game time, there is no indication that the white combo is intended to obscure Bengals players from the sight of their opponents, as this scheme would likely not be effective; orange helmets are pretty easy to spot.

Buffalo, meanwhile, will wear blue jerseys, blue pants, and blue socks. The Bills have worn this combo nine times already this season, including last week in the Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins. They have gone 8-1 in that combo, which makes it unlikely that the decision was the result of creative stagnation on the part of Buffalo’s coaching staff.

For more on the game, make sure to watch our preview:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: