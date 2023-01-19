Bengals draft tight end, tackle in new two-round 2023 Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a relatively late first-round pick, currently projected to draft 27th in the April event. Cincinnati has both its first- and second-round draft selections, so it should be able to get some quality assets.

The Bengals went safety with Dax Hill in the first round last year. Two of their main needs this year could be at tight end and offensive line, both of which they address in the Athletic’s two-round mock draft.

In the first round, as Dane Brugler predicts, the Bengals take Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

“Luke Musgrave would be much more well-known had he not missed most of his senior year with an injury. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with 4.5 speed, he is an impressive athlete for the position and has strength and body fluidity as both a blocker and receiver. Adding a weapon like this to the Bengals offense would create fireworks,” Brugler wrote.

They would then go on to add Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones at No. 59. Jones, at 6-foot-8, would be a large presence on the offensive line and help fill a big need for Cincinnati.

The Bengals have other needs they could target, especially if they foresee Logan Wilson or Tee Higgins leaving in the near future if they fail to keep their entire young core together.

Nonetheless, adding a tight end to pair with Hayden Hurst or instead of Hurst along with another prospect on the line would certainly go down as a positive first few rounds for the Bengals.