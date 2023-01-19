Joe Mixon not a fan of Chiefs-Bills presale ticket announcement

It’s been a year since the epic Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills took place. Should a playoff rematch occur next week, it will be played in the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium, a neutral site for two teams who didn’t play the same number of games during the regular season.

The NFL announced a presale for tickets to the potential AFC Championship matchup, and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn’t having it.

“To be honest, it’s disrespectful, but we’re not worried about that s—,” Mixon told reporters this week. ”We got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can’t count us out. We are gonna go out there on Sunday, and we’re gonna do what the hell we got to do to come back with that W.

“And then we’re going to see what they’re talking about.”

Truthfully, this isn’t the only presale going on right now. There is a presale for the Bengals hosting the AFC title game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills hosting the Jags, and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Bengals. The only difference is the pricing, which is significantly higher for Bills-Chiefs due to the neutral setting.

But that doesn’t matter to a group of players who feel they weren’t treated equitably by the league, and have reasoning to back it.

Mixon and the Bengals have grown to weaponize any disrespect they can finagle. They’re the NFL’s Michael Jordan sitting down for The Last Dance interviews.

Everything’s personal.

