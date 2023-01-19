Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Tre Flowers still sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. As the week progresses, there are some injuries to keep an eye on.

For the Bengals, there were no real changes with Alex Cappa and Jonah William still sidelined, but we already know they’re effectively out this week.

D.J. Reader did return to be a full participant after Wednesday’s rest day.

Backup cornerback Tre Flowers was a DNP again, which is concerning for a position that’s already thin and about to face a Bills receiver group that has Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs.

For Buffalo, safety Jordan Poyer (knee) was a limited participant on Wednesday but did not practice at all Thursday, though the injury report suggests it may have been a rest day. Poyer was the only player for Buffalo to not participate in practice. With it being a rest day, Poyer’s status for Sunday shouldn’t be in too much danger.

All other players listed on the report participated, which makes it seem like Buffalo will head into Sunday’s showdown for a trip to the AFC Championship game.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!