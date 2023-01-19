 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Weddle says Joe Burrow and the Bengals have no hope of beating the Bills

Weddle may still be a bit salty over 2017.

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals may be underdogs vs. the Buffalo Bills, but there’s been a surprising lack of belief that the road team can pull off this win.

After all, these very Bengals won two road playoff games just last season, including the AFC Championship at Kansas City.

Someone should probably let Eric Weddle know this.

During an appearance on Kay Adams’ Up And Adams Show, the former NFL safety let everyone know who wins Sunday, saying the Bengals have no hope of pulling off the win at Orchard Park, largely due to the deficiencies along an offensive line that’s lost three starters over the last month.

“They got zero chance against the Bills,” Weddle boldly stated. “They can’t protect Joe (Burrow). They got zero chance. They can’t protect him.”

If you’re wondering how or why Weddle has a dog in this fight, he did spend three seasons in Baltimore from 2016-18, while also playing for the Rams last season, so he faced the Bengals plenty of times before retiring this past offseason.

Yes, the offensive line is a weakness, but it’s one the Bengals overcame in three playoff wins last year and came within a play of beating Weddle’s Rams to win Super Bowl 56.

Maybe Weddle is still salty about being on the wrong end of this Tyler Boyd magic, which ironically sent the Bills to their first playoff trip since 2000.

