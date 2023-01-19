Colts request an interview with Brian Callahan for head-coaching job

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line.

However, with so many other teams’ seasons already over, coaching changes are already starting to happen.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that the Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job.

The #Colts requested an interview with #Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2023

Callahan has been with the Bengals since 2019 and has been a key part of building the culture around the team. He’s also now the longest-tenured OC in the AFC North with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s exit.

The 38-year-old son of Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan has received significant buzz as a future NFL head coach since the Bengals’ magical Super Bowl run last season. That should continue after this year’s group finished 12-4 in the regular season and are now in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

As long as the Bengals keep winning like they have over the last two seasons, they’ll have assistants get looks for head-coaching spots in the NFL and college ranks.

The Bengals and Bills will kick off from Buffalo on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET, and it will air on CBS.