Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a battle of two of the top AFC teams. The Bills are fighting to keep the No. 1 seed as they are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Bengals are fighting for a chance at that top seed as well as keeping the AFC North away from the Baltimore Ravens.

The history of these teams in recent years is more about the off the field bromance. Ever since Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd ended the Bills’ playoff drought by defeating the Ravens in 2017. Their fans donated a a ton to Dalton’s charity and ever since the two teams have shared an appreciation as 2 teams who perpetually struggled through the 2000s.

If you went back 10 years and said the Bills and Bengals are two of the biggest Super Bowl Contenders in the NFL, you would have been laughed at.

Cincinnati’s defense will have its hands full dealing with Josh Allen. His amazing ability as a runner makes it hard to cover his talented and blazing fast receivers. This offense is one of the best in the league, and it is the fact that he is a true double threat.

Joe Burrow and company have been off and on at parts of the season. However, when they are on they are practically impossible to stop. They are coming off a game they survived against the New England Patriots last week, which may have lit a fire under the offense to not get complacent. That’s a good lesson to be reminded of right before the playoffs and two incredibly important games to end the season.

Thanks to the Ravens’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football, tonight is an opportunity to clinch the AFC North.

Otherwise, next week decides the division.

This is a great measuring test game for these two teams. The Bills have struggled with the Chiefs, but the Chiefs have struggled against the Bengals. Now we get to see how this part of the trifecta matches up under the bright lights.

Here is who our staff is taking, as well as our pregame thread for tonight’s festivities!

Who Dey!