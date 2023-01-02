Mac Jones hit with 2 fines for Week 16 actions against Bengals

Thankfully, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New England Patriots despite allowing 18 unanswered second-half points. They ended up defeating the Mac Jones-led side 22-18, extending their win streak to seven games.

During that game, when Jones was clearly no longer impacting the play, he seemingly made a low hit on Eli Apple. It went viral, and there were then rumors that Jones could be fined for the hit.

The official amounts are in, and Jones was hit with a financial penalty for two of his actions last Saturday.

The NFL fined Jones a total of $23,976. The low hit on Apple cost him $13,367, and his late hit following Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble cost $10,609.

Jones was not suspended, so he did play in the Patriots’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Nonetheless, at least the NFL thought it was dirty enough to do something, whether it was enough or not is still questionable.