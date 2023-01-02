Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 18 will remain on CBS

The Cincinnati Bengals will not end the regular season with back-to-back primetime games at home.

Following tonight’s Monday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals will remain at home to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. That game was a strong contender to be flexed into Sunday Night Football, but instead, that went to the Packers vs. Lions game.

Bengals - Ravens will stay on CBS, though the final kickoff time will be announced after tonight. It will be at either 1:00 pm ET or 4:25 pm ET at Paycor Stadium. Both teams have already clinched berths into the NFL playoffs.

Ironically, the Bengals’ last matchup against Baltimore was on Sunday night. The Ravens won 19-17 on a walk-off field goal back in Week 5 at Baltimore.

The AFC North could be up for grabs, as the 11-5 Bengals need either to win tonight vs. Buffalo or next week vs. 10-6 Baltimore to clinch the division. The potential for Cincinnati to win the division tonight is probably a big reason why the NFL opted with a different game to conclude the 2022 regular season on SNF.