Bengals News (1/2): Destiny in control

Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Control AFC North Destiny, Will Clinch Second-Straight Division Crown With Win Over Buffalo Bills

Bengals Quick Hits: Tyler Boyd Loves Bills Fans, But Not Monday; Joe Mixon Eyes Gio Bengals Record And Salty Bills LBs; Check Out Zac Taylor's Favorite Day Of '22

Happy Anniversary. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Bills fans meet again.

Five Monday Night Matchups To Watch In Historic Bengals vs. Bills

Five matchups to watch Monday (8:30 p.m.-ESPN, Cincinnati’s Channel 9) when the 11-4 Bengals and the 12-3 Bills make history at Paycor Stadium in a game pitting teams tied for the most wins ever heading into a Monday night.

Mac Jones fined multiple times for actions vs. Bengals

The Bengals weren't happy about Mac Jones' actions and neither is the NFL.

Around the League

Tom Brady finds Mike Evans for 3 TDs as Bucs win NFC South

Mike Evans hauled in three touchdown passes as the Buccaneers shook off an early 14-0 deficit to top the Panthers, winning the NFC South and sending Tom Brady to the playoffs for a 14th straight season.

Jaire Alexander backs up talk as Pack hold Justin Jefferson to 1 catch

Days after calling Justin Jefferson's Week 1 effort against Green Bay a "fluke," CB Jaire Alexander and the Packers held the Vikings receiver to a career-low one reception for 15 yards in their 41-17 win Sunday.

Jets eliminated from playoff contention -- 'It's gut-wrenching'

The Jets lost to the Seahawks on Sunday, their fifth straight defeat, which eliminated them from playoff contention to culminate an epic collapse.

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.