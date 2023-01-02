Bengals get some help with NFL decision on Week 18 Saturday games

First and foremost, for the Cincinnati Bengals to get the AFC’s top seed, they’re going to need some help, but having beaten the Chiefs and with the Bills on deck Monday, it is possible nonetheless.

The Chiefs would have to lose their Week 18 battle against the Raiders, a team with nothing to necessarily play for. That game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Raiders did just come off a 37-34 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a team many consider the best in the NFC.

The Bengals, with a time that is still yet to be determined, will play Sunday. Cincinnati still has to take care of business Monday night against the team that sat atop the conference coming into the second-to-last week.

So the Bengals will know if they can get the 1 seed or not prior to Sunday’s game against the Ravens. That’s valuable.



They have to beat the Bills tomorrow night, of course. https://t.co/2lo5ZncrcY — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 2, 2023

Cincinnati can thank a disappointing start to the season for its struggles getting to the top of the conference. It has rallied off seven straight games and is looking every bit of a Super Bowl-contending team.