Bengals sign Allan George off practice squad and elevate QB Jake Browning

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed cornerback Allan George off the team’s practice squad and elevated quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He’s been elevated to the active roster three times this season (Week 9, Week 15 and Week 16) while recording two solo tackles.

Browning is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster, he will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Browning elevation is a surprise on two fronts. First, it suggests that something may be up with one of Joe Burrow or Brandon Allen.

Secondly, this means Isaiah Prince won’t be elevated from the practice squad, leaving Hakeem Adeniji to start at right tackle tonight. Prince was being hyped up as the potential starter now that La’el Collins is out, but for now, Adeniji looks like the starter.