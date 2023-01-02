It’s finally here. The much-anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is set to begin on ESPN.
Here’s a refresher for watching and following tonight’s game.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football
- Time: 8:30 pm ET on January 2nd.
- Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- TV Channel: ESPN will have tonight’s TV coverage.
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call the action.
- Live Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of fuboTV,
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
- Rosters: CIN | BUF
- Stats to Know: CIN | BUF
- Weather: Mostly cloudy in the high 50s with chances of rain ranging from 12-24% likely throughout the game, per NFL weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 50.5.
Let’s rock.
Who Dey!
