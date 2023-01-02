Bengals vs. Bills Inactives: Sam Hubbard out; Jordan Poyer in

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have announced their Week 17 inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football clash.

For the Bengals, here is who will be inactive.

DE Sam Hubbard

OL Jackson Carman

QB Jake Browning

RB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

DT Jay Tufele

Coming into the game, defensive end Sam Hubbard was the only Bengal with an injury designation, as he was questionable to play due to a calf injury that sidelined him in Week 16.

Unfortunately, Hubbard will not play tonight. That means Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample will be getting extra run tonight as they look to help Cincinnati offset the loss of one of the NFL’s better edge defenders.

Browning being inactive is an odd move after he was elevated from the practice squad earlier today, though Paul Dehner did make a good point on why the Bengals may have done this...

Again, third-string QB Jake Browning being promoted from the PS but inactive is part of getting him game checks to stay invested here in Cincinnati. Didn't change anything about who team would have up tonight.



Team likes his future. Wants him in the mix. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023

One other note: Jalen Davis is inactive, which means Dax Hill will be the backup slot corner tonight.

For the Bills here is who will be out tonight.

OL Alec Anderson

TE Tommy Sweeney

G Ike Boettger

OL Justin Murray

LB Baylon Spector

CB Xavier Rhodes

S Dean Marlowe

The big name for Buffalo coming into tonight was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who was questionable to play with a knee injury. Poyer is active, which is massive news for the Bills, who are 11-0 this season with Poyer in the lineup and 1-3 without him, so clearly a major move for Buffalo to have him tonight.